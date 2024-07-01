KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― Terengganu has been identified as a strategic state for the development of the carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) sector in Malaysia.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said the industrial clusters in Kerteh and Kemaman were found to have great potential to take advantage of the CCUS technology, especially to decarbonise sectors that are difficult to decarbonise such as the iron and steel, cement and petrochemical industries operating in Terengganu.

“This is because of the location of this industrial cluster which is within the proposed East CCUS hub centred in Kerteh,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat today in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (PN-Kemaman) regarding the extent to which the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 has succeeded in implementing the four missions set since it was launched almost a year ago in advancing the economy and increasing productivity.

Liew said activities to develop CCUS as a new economic resource are being implemented with the involvement of various ministries and agencies.

He said several working groups have been established through a steering committee led by the Economy Ministry comprising various ministries and agencies to examine all aspects involved in the development of the CCUS ecosystem as a whole.

“This includes aspects of legislation, finance, industrial development, investment, technology, environment and so on,” he said, adding that the CCUS Bill is scheduled to be presented in parliament by year-end. ― Bernama

