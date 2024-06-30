ALOR SETAR, June 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim headed the list of 238 recipients of state honours in conjunction with the 82nd birthday of the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah today.

Anwar was awarded the Darjah Seri Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (SSSK) which carries the title of ‘Datuk Seri Diraja’, in an investiture ceremony at Istana Anak Bukit.

Sultan Sallehuddin conferred the Datuk Seri Setia Pahlawan Yang Amat Dihormat (SSPK) which carries the title of ‘Datuk Seri Pahlawan’ on the Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

Three recipients were awarded the Darjah Gemilang Wira Mahkota Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (DGWK) which carries the title ‘Datuk Wira’. They are Kedah Finance Officer Datuk Syed Khairol Anuar Syed Abidin, Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan; and Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Bin Abu Hassan.

Sultan Sallehuddin also consented to award the Darjah Datuk Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah (DSSS) which carries the title of ‘Datuk’ to the state Education, Religion, Communication and Information Committee chairman Mohd Azam Abd Samat, AFK Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Azmil Khalili Khalid and Colonel (Rtd) Datuk Mohd Aros Othman. — Bernama