KOTA BARU, June 30 — Ten people were injured while two others escaped unscathed in an accident involving three vehicles in the Batu Melintang area heading towards Bukit Gerik, Jeli today.

The 12, all Malaysians, comprised five men, a boy and six women.

A Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said five of them suffered serious injuries while five others had minor injuries.

He added that the accident occurred at 2.58pm at Kilometre 28 and involved three vehicles — a Naza Citra, a Proton Pesona and a Proton Axia.

“We received an emergency call at 2.58pm and reached the accident scene at 3.29pm.

“Two drivers were trapped and we had to use special tools to free them,” he said when contacted tonight, adding that all the victims have been sent to the Jeli Hospital.

Meanwhile, Jeli District Police chief Supt Saari Yaacob said the Naza Citra, heading from Gerik to Jeli, was believed to have attempted overtaking on a stretch of the road marked with double white lines and collided with two other vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.

“The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving,” he said in a statement tonight.

Saari added that the public with any information regarding the incident was urged to provide assistance by contacting the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Jeli District Police Headquarters at 09-9440222 or the investigating officer at 013-9137300. — Bernama