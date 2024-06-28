NIBONG TEBAL, June 28 ― Joohari Ariffin has been surviving on just three hours of sleep each day over the past week.

The 60-year-old former teacher, who goes to bed around 2am and wakes up by 5am, has embraced this gruelling routine as he campaigns for the Sungai Bakap state constituency by-election set for July 6.

Joohari, representing Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PKR, is in a direct contest with Abidin Ismail, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate and PAS Nibong Tebal vice-president.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his intensive campaign, which began immediately after his nomination last Saturday, Joohari said, “So far, I have met with over 50 per cent of the electors.”

He shared this while greeting traders at the Sungai Duri Night Market yesterday. Sungai Bakap has 39,279 electors, including 39,222 ordinary voters and 57 police personnel.

Accompanying Joohari on the campaign trail at the night market was PKR Wanita chief and Nibong Tebal MP Fadhlina Sidek, who is also the education minister. Sungai Bakap is one of the three state constituencies in the Nibong Tebal parliamentary constituency, the other two being Jawi and Sungai Acheh.

Advertisement

Joohari, affectionately known as Cikgu Joo, expressed his commitment to meeting with electors, despite sacrificing his regular sleeping hours to ensure the smooth operation of the Unity Government campaign machinery.

“At least 12 programmes are lined up for every day. During the weekends, there will be double the number of programmes,” he explained.

To maintain his energy levels, Joohari has been taking necessary supplements.

“I will continue to meet as many electors as possible up to July 5,” he asserted.

Joohari reported encouraging response from electors, particularly from the women among the Malay voters.

“The campaign has been progressing positively. Electors we have met have expressed their trust in us, and I believe this ongoing momentum will bring us victory.

“We understand that some may not support us, but we listen to their grievances. Addressing these issues is one of our priorities. We are ranking the issues for resolution according to priority once the by-election is over and I become the elected representative,” he said.

The by-election was called following the death of the state assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24. ― Bernama