KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 ― The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has decided to improve the existing design to symbolise the Tiger motif on the official jacket of the Malaysian contingent to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as well as the OCM logo, befitting the status of the Jalur Gemilang.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the governing body will discuss with the official apparel manufacturer, Yonex Sunrise, to improve the jacket design to symbolise the nation's status and meet the people’s expectations.

He said the decision was made after taking into account feedback from all parties, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), the National Sports Council (NSC) and sports fans, besides acknowledging that the official jacket design was not well received.

“Indeed, OCM thanks all stakeholders and sports fans in general who care about the launch ceremony and the design of the official attire for the Malaysian contingent to Paris 2024 by providing constructive comments and views.

“We also appreciate the principles of KBS and other government agencies that respect OCM's position as an independent and non-profit umbrella body of national sports associations,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Norza hopes that all Malaysians will together pray for the success of the country's athletes in the quadrennial event, just as they have shown enthusiasm in providing feedback on the design of the official Malaysian contingent jacket.

He said as the body that manages the registration and participation of athletes, coaches and officials in the event, OCM will take full responsibility for the confusion that occurred.

“The original intention of the team was to showcase a design for the jacket featuring a gold theme combined with black, along with the OCM logo in gold, which was considered the most accurate symbol to reflect the Malaysian contingent’s aspiration to bring home Malaysia's first gold medal.

“The gold version of the OCM logo, which combines the fluttering national flag and the five Olympic rings, complies with International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines,” he said.

Addressing the issue regarding the OCM logo featuring the Malaysian flag in a waving position, he said it is part of the OCM logo, which includes the fluttering Malaysian flag along with the five Olympic rings.

“It is not a Malaysian flag or Jalur Gemilang that has been altered or modified arbitrarily. When used in the five-colour or polychrome version, the colours of the five rings are, from left to right, blue, yellow, black, green and red. Blue, black and red are at the top, while yellow and green are at the bottom. The five-colour version can only be used on a white background according to the conditions set by the IOC.

“If the background is anything other than white, a monochrome or single-colour version must be used. For example, if the background is black, the logo should be used in a contrasting single colour such as white, yellow or blue,” he explained.

Mohamad Norza said OCM has been with Yonex as the official apparel sponsor of the Malaysian contingent since 2014 and that the patterns, designs and motifs of the attire are released with each new sponsorship cycle, usually starting from the SEA Games and ending at the Olympics, like the design for the 2017 SEA Games attire which was worn until the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“OCM has received feedback from various parties, including athletes, who believe that the motifs and designs for participation in prestigious events like the Olympics, which is the highest stage for the appearance of national athletes, require renewal,” he said.

However, he said the design of the official attire for the Malaysian contingent will undergo a new cycle starting with the SEA Games in Thailand in 2025 and ending with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The official attire for the national contingent to various sporting events, including collared shirts, T-shirts and jackets, was introduced in conjunction with the Olympic Day celebration held at a shopping mall here recently.

However, many local sports fans on social media have expressed dissatisfaction with the design, claiming it is somewhat outdated and does not evoke the same spirit as the official attire used by the national contingent previously. ― Bernama