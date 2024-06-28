PUTRAJAYA, June 28 ― The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for the Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan on August 17.

The newly-appointed EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said the nomination and early voting for the by-election had also been set for August 3 and 13, respectively.

Advertisement

“The electoral roll to be used for the Nenggiri state by-election contains 20,259 electors. This by-election will be held at a cost of RM1.6 million,” he told a press conference after chairing the EC special meeting to discuss matters pertaining to the polls at Menara SPR here today.

Prior to this, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah announced the state seat vacant starting June 19.

The casual seat vacancy for Nenggiri was announced after the Kelantan State Assembly received a written notice in accordance with Clause (3) of Article 31A of the Kelantan Constitution from Nenggiri state assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim on June 13.

Advertisement

Ramlan said a total of 431 election workers will be appointed for this by-election.

He said the EC has appointed a returning officer and three assistant returning officers to oversee the Nenggiri by-election process, while two election campaign enforcement teams, which will comprise the police, local authorities and contesting party representatives, will also be set up to monitor campaign activities throughout the campaign period.

The nomination process and official vote tallying will be held at the Dewan Perdana of the Gua Musang District Council complex.

“The by-election will have 20 regular polling centres with 46 voting streams and one early voting centre.

“The campaign period is set for 14 days, starting from the declaration of candidates after the nomination on Aug 3 until 11.59 pm on Aug 16,” he said.

Ramlan said the application process for all categories of postal votes, both domestic and overseas, will be open online starting today.

The closing date for applications is July 30 for Category 1A (election staff, SPR members/officers, police, military, and media personnel), and July 23 for Category 1B (Malaysian citizens residing abroad) and Category 1C (agencies/organisations).

To check information on polling centres, polling stations, and voter numbers, electors are advised to visit the portal at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my, use the MySPR Semak app, or contact the SPR hotline at 03-8892 7218, which will be open from July 29.

Ramlan also called on prospective candidates for the by-election to complete and pre-check their nomination forms with the Office of the Returning Officer involved or the Kelantan EC Office before the nomination day to ensure smooth running of their nomination process.

However, he said the nomination papers must be submitted by the candidate, their proposer or seconder on the nomination day at the designated nomination centre.

He said the EC also invites any government agency, non-governmental organisation, or interested parties to become election observers to monitor the by-election process from the nomination day until the election results are announced.

“They are allowed to observe the process at the nomination centre, polling centres, and vote counting and tallying centre, but must comply with all appointment conditions set by the EC,” he said.

More information and application forms for observers can be obtained from the EC website starting today and the closing date for applications is on July 18.

Ramlan said the EC will also have live streaming of the by-election process on its Facebook page.

To encourage voter turnout, he said the EC will organise the “Jom Kita Undi” campaign through various channels including electronic media, social media, public service announcements, as well as buntings and banners at strategic hotspots. ― Bernama