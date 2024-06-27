KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — MBSB Bank Berhad said it is currently working closely with the authorities to ensure prompt investigations and solution following the recent fraudulent withdrawal case in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

MBSB highlighted in a statement that it has returned all the monies to the customers who were affected by the case after RM24.2 million was siphoned from an alleged inside job.

“Our priority is the security and trust of our customers. We are working closely with the authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We have refunded all monies illegally withdrawn from the affected customers’ accounts,” it said.

Advertisement

The bank added that this incident was carried out through illegal withdrawals authenticated forged MyKad used by the syndicate.

Following the action, the bank further expressed its commitment in maintaining the integrity of banking security for its customers.

With that, MBSB stressed that it will continue to work with the police and relevant authorities to ensure that those involved face the full consequences of their actions.

Advertisement

Recommended reading: