KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — MBSB Bank Bhd (MBSB Bank) chief executive officer Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib will step down effective June 30, 2024, said its parent company Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB).

His replacement will be announced in due course, the financial services provider said in a statement today.

Nor Azam, who said he is embarking on new endeavours, joined MBSB in November 2010 and undertook the role of chief business officer in 2018 before being appointed as the Islamic bank’s CEO in July 2022.

Advertisement

According to MBSB chairman Datuk Wan Kamaruzaman Wan Ahmad, Nor Azam has been instrumental in helping to shape MBSB, formerly a building society, into a respected banking group.

MBSB group chief executive officer Rafe Haneef expressed his gratitude to Nor Azam for his dedicated service to MBSB Bank and the group, adding that the latter was instrumental in steering the bank towards a stronger position in the industry.

Meanwhile, Nor Azam said his time at MBSB Bank has been both rewarding and enriching, as he had the opportunity to contribute to the bank’s significant milestones.

Advertisement

“As I embark on new endeavours, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the board members, senior leadership, and employees for the invaluable experiences, and I wish the team continued success,” he added. — Bernama