PETALING JAYA, June 27 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is conducting a comprehensive study on the need to strengthen the legal framework for e-commerce to help create a more conducive ecosystem in the development of the sector.

Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the study is being conducted in collaboration with consultants appointed last month, and is expected to be completed within a year to ensure that the interests and rights of consumers are always protected.

“We note from the complaints we have received until May 31, that 19,937 complaints were received from various parties on the KPDN platforms, and of that number, 5,094 were related to e-commerce transactions,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Shopee Seller Summit 2024 here today.

“Therefore, we see the need to make a review to strengthen the existing legal framework related to e-commerce.”

He said several acts related to the e-commerce sector are directly under the KPDN’s supervision, including the Consumer Protection Act 1999, Electronic Commerce Act 2006 and Consumer Protection Regulations (Electronic Commerce Transactions) 2012.

He said the basic framework of consumer protection is also contained in the Contract Act (1950) and Sale of Goods Act 1957 which are still applicable and need to be revised to improve consumer protection and rights.

Armizan said the feedback from all parties on the results of the study which will include feedback from the existing merchant community on the e-commerce platform, will be presented to see if there is a need to create a specific legislation or act as well as amendments to the existing legal framework of the act.

“I hope that with a legal framework that is more comprehensive and appropriate to current demands and technological developments, we will be able to provide better protection to users as well as build the confidence of many people to use the e-commerce platform,” he said.

He said Malaysia aims to achieve RM1.25 trillion by 2025 after the country’s e-commerce sector has shown achievements of surpassing the one trillion mark since 2021.

Meanwhile, he asked consumers to channel their complaints on traders who do not display the price of goods to the KPDN for immediate action to be taken.

“I guarantee that as soon as a complaint is received with the appropriate information, we will conduct an investigation as soon as possible,” he also said.

“There is no problem with making complaints via social media but if the complaints are directed to the available platforms, with accurate information, it will be easier for us to conduct an immediate investigation. If it goes viral first, then those who have committed offences can ‘hide’ them (their misdeed),” he added. — Bernama