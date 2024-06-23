PUTRAJAYA, June 23 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is coordinating appeals from certain transport sectors that want to participate in the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) to be forwarded to the Appeals Committee.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the matter would then be brought to the Cabinet meeting for consideration.

He said immediate approval will be given to applications that are complete, covering 33 types of public land transport and goods.

The application can be made through the link https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my/ and the approval letter will be issued immediately to allow the successful transport companies to apply for the fleet card through the same system.

“The application process is easy and fast because the company only needs to fill in limited information and the confirmation can be made immediately through integration with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) system,” he said in a statement here today.

He urged companies on the list of the 33 types of public land transport and qualified goods for SKDS to apply immediately.

“For approvals obtained before June 30, 2024, the transport companies are to apply for reimbursement of expenditure rates on subsidy prices through proof of purchase receipts until they receive the fleet cards from selected oil companies,” he said.

Based on a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on June 12, refund payments will be implemented from July 2024 for those who registered and received the SKDS approval before and on June 30, with the claim application and reimbursement procedures to be notified later.

Armizan said that in the event of misuse of the fleet card, KPDN will not hesitate to take strict action, including withdrawing the approval of the vehicle’s fleet card.

He said the KPDN also insists that all dealers, especially those who receive diesel subsidy facilities through the fleet card, do not raise prices following the setting of the new diesel price.

As of 8am today, the total number of public transport vehicles and goods approved for diesel subsidy under SKDS is 226,957 involving 75,541 companies. — Bernama