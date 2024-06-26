KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — There will be intermittent lane closures and traffic diversions on both slip roads of Lebuh Gambus, Klang to facilitate Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project-related works from June 29 to July 1.

Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd, the contractor of the LRT3 project, in a statement stated that the affected routes are the Lebuh Gambus slip road (Jalan Gambus 2-bound) and the Lebuh Gambus slip road (Jalan Langat, Banting-bound).

The lane closures and traffic diversions will be from 8.30am to 7pm and from 10pm to 5am.

“During the closure, motorists on Jalan Langat heading towards Jalan Gambus 2 and Lebuh Gambus heading towards Jalan Langat, (Bantingbound) will be diverted onto the temporary road.

Advertisement

“The diversions are implemented following the approval by Klang Municipal Council (MPK). We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the public,” according to the statement.

For inquiries, the LRT3 helpline is available at 1 800 18 2585, Monday through Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm, excluding public holidays. — Bernama

Advertisement