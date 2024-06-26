SHAH ALAM, June 26 — Selat Kelang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari will officially write to Selangor Speaker Lau Weng San to provide facts and information regarding the status of his seat following the submission of a notice of vacancy last Friday.

Abdul Rashid said he met with Lau today and was informed that his position as Selat Kelang assemblyman remains valid until a decision is made at the next state assembly meeting scheduled to begin on July 4.

He was also made to understand that the decision to be made would also take into account the information contained in the letter to be submitted to the Speaker.

“I will continue my duties as an assemblyman and still consider myself a member of Bersatu because I believe the notice given to me is not effective since the notice under Clauses 10(4) and 10(5) of the Bersatu Constitution only came into effect on April 1 this year.

Advertisement

“In my view, legally, Bersatu cannot use this amendment to take action against me as my support for the state government was given before the amendment was made,” he told a press conference after his meeting with Lau at Wisma Dewan Negeri Selangor here today.

On June 21, Selangor Opposition Chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also state Perikatan Nasional chairman, submitted a notice of vacancy for the Selat Kelang state seat following the revocation of Abdul Rashid’s Bersatu membership.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Lau said he is still reviewing the case and waiting for the documents or information to be provided by Abdul Rashid before any decision regarding his position as assemblyman is made. — Bernama

Advertisement