SHAH ALAM, June 21 — A notice of vacancy of the Selat Kelang state seat was submitted to the Selangor Speaker today following the revocation of its representative Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari’s Bersatu membership.

Selangor Opposition Chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also state Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said the notice was submitted to Speaker Lau Weng San at his office here.

He said the Speaker is responsible for informing the Election Commission (EC) in accordance with Article LXVA (3) of the Selangor State Constitution 1959.

“According to the provisions of Article LXVA (1)(a)(ii) of the Selangor State Constitution 1959, a State Assembly member must cease to be a member of the Assembly and their seat shall become vacant immediately upon the date the vacancy is confirmed by the Speaker under Clause (3) if the Assembly member is no longer a member of that political party,” he told reporters here.

Yesterday, Lau was reported as saying that the Selangor Assembly had not yet received any notice regarding Abdul Rashid’s status. — Bernama

