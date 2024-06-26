PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today hinted that civil servants will once again receive an incentive before Budget 2025 is tabled later this year.

However, the prime minister did not disclose or elaborate more on what his plans were, in addition to the salary increment of a maximum 13 per cent that will take effect on December 1 this year.

“It’s our responsibility to give what we can afford and is reasonable, to civil servants.

“Which I will announce before the tabling of the Budget this year,” he said in his speech at the 2024 Appreciation Ceremony of the Prime Minister’s Department here.

He said that it is important to acknowledge those with impressive track records to show the government’s appreciation and recognise their efforts.

In May, Anwar unveiled the government’s intention to elevate civil servants’ salaries to “record levels” next year, a move projected to incur an additional RM10 billion in taxpayer spending on top of existing emolument expenditures.

The planned salary increment will be executed under a new “human resource framework” introduced by Anwar, which will elevate the minimum pay for all public sector workers to RM2,000, among other measures.

Although the current maximum increment rate stands at 13 per cent, the prime minister affirmed that the new increment will be “significantly higher.” Presently, the minimum income, inclusive of salary and fixed allowances, amounts to RM1,795 per month.