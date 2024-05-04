IPOH, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that those questioning the salary increase for civil servants are overlooking their sacrifices in keeping the country safe from various calamities.

Anwar emphasised that civil servants, including the police, army, and firefighters, have made significant sacrifices, including losing lives and undergoing rigorous training to ensure the country’s safety.

“Sometimes, amidst our busy lifestyles, we forget that the country’s safety is upheld by these civil servants.

“From combating fires, rescuing victims from natural disasters to saving animals, firefighters have put their lives on the line to ensure people’s safety.

“It has been 12 years since the salary scheme was last reviewed. I believe now is the opportune time for us to acknowledge their contributions and review the salaries and allowances for all civil servants,” he said during his speech at the national level World Firefighter Day 2024 held at Tambun Square here.

Anwar also stressed that the salary increase should not be a subject of debate as the government will find the appropriate method to implement the plan.

“Some may question why we should proceed with the plan given the current economic situation. However, this is a situation inherited by the government and myself as the prime minister.

“We need to halt any wasteful practices within the government and address corruption issues. Therefore, burdening civil servants due to these issues is unjust,” he added.

On May 1, Anwar unveiled the government’s intention to elevate civil servants’ salaries to “record levels” next year, a move projected to incur an additional RM10 billion in taxpayer spending on top of existing emolument expenditures.

The planned salary increment will be executed under a new “human resource framework” introduced by Anwar, which will elevate the minimum pay for all public sector workers to RM2,000, among other measures.

Although the current maximum increment rate stands at 13 per cent, the prime minister affirmed that the new increment will be “significantly higher.” Presently, the minimum income, inclusive of salary and fixed allowances, amounts to RM1,795 per month.

Anwar pledged to increase wages as part of his commitment to alleviating the pressure of living costs since assuming office in 2022, and his government has successfully stabilised inflation from its peak record during the same year.

He reiterated that the decision to enhance civil servant salaries serves as a just reward and aims to reinforce their sense of duty and discipline.

The event today also saw the presence of Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, and Fire and Rescue Department’s director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad.