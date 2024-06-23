KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Police raided a budget hotel in Bukit Bintang last night and rounded up 16 African women believed to be involved in prostitution.

Dang Wangi District police chief ACP Noor Delhan Yahaya said the women, aged between 21 and 40, would charge tourists and locals RM100 for sexual services.

He said the women would solicit clients on the streets around Bukit Bintang before taking them back to the budget hotel, which they rent on a daily basis.

“Based on our week-long intelligence, this group of women would frequently change hotels to avoid detection by the authorities.

“In the raid, we seized 40 condoms, 10 tubes of lubricant gel, 14 mobile phones and RM800 in cash,” he said in a statement today.

He said the women will be investigated under Section 372B of the Penal Code and Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Noor Dellhan also urged the public and hotels to cooperate with the police by channelling information regarding any illegal activities. — Bernama

