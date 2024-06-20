NIBONG TEBAL, June 20 — Potential candidates of the Sungai Bakap by-election are advised to fill in the nomination form and do an initial check with the office of the returning officer or the Penang Election Office prior to nomination day this Saturday.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said this was to ensure a smooth nomination process, set to take place at the Jawi Multipurpose Hall from 9am to 10am.

“The nomination paper can be submitted by the potential candidate, the proposer and the seconder, or any two or one of them.

“Potential candidates are also advised to make the deposit payment in advance and bring the receipt as proof of payment on nomination day,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

He added that candidates representing political parties are required to submit a letter of authorisation to use the party symbol when submitting their nomination forms.

Ikmalrudin said using any musical instruments or loudspeakers for political propaganda by any means, including through any vehicle, is not permitted on nomination day and is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

“The public and supporters accompanying candidates are prohibited from waiting or being within 50 metres of the nomination centre perimeter set,” he said.

Advertisement

Candidates who have paid a deposit for election campaign materials are also subject to the bylaws of the local authority in exhibiting and distributing materials that contain photos of candidates, party emblems/symbols and photos of party leaders of the coalition/component they represent, he added.

The EC also urged potential candidates and political parties involved to comply with laws, regulations, code of ethics and instructions issued by the commission, police and local authorities.

The EC has set July 6 as polling day for the Sungai Bakap by-election, with early voting on July 2.

The Sungai Bakap seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Mohd Nor on May 24 due to stomach inflammation. — Bernama