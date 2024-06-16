NIBONG TEBAL, June 16 — More than 600 police officers and personnel will be assigned to maintain security throughout the Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6.

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the figure was reasonable to ensure the security of the area, therefore voters need not worry about security during the by-election.

“Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, the Penang police chief and his team have given me a full briefing regarding the preparations for the by-election.

“Voters of Sungai Bakap need not worry about security because this election is an occasion of democracy, there will be no elements to create concern from the security aspect,” he told reporters after attending a goodwill gathering with the Indian community of Sungai Bakap at the Sungai Bakap Multipurpose Hall here, today.

He said police will be assigned in three phases starting from now until nomination day, the campaign period and the polling day.

In this regard, he advised all interested parties to comply with national security regulations so that the by-election campaign would proceed smoothly.

At the ceremony, a total of RM120,000 was also donated to four Hindu temples in the Sungai Bakap area which was a personal donation of PKR deputy information chief 1 Datuk R. Ramanan.

The Election Commission (EC) set July 6 as voting day for the Sungai Bakap by-election and June 22 as candidate nomination day, while early voting is on July 2.

The Sungai Bakap by-election was held following the death of incumbent, Nor Zamri, on May 24 due to inflammation in the stomach.

In the last state election, Nor Zamri who was Nibong Tebal PAS president defeated PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Ros with a majority of 1,563 votes. — Bernama