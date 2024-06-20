NIBONG TEBAL, June 20 ―Several roads will be closed in conjunction with the nomination of candidates for the Sungai Bakap by-election at the Jawi Multipurpose Hall here this Saturday.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) police chief Supt Chong Boo Khim said the affected roads will be temporarily closed from 11.59pm tomorrow until 3pm on Saturday.

“To facilitate the nomination process, several roads, namely Jalan Serindit, the slip road to the SPS district police headquarters and the slip road to the SPS Public Works Department in the Jawi Multipurpose Hall area will be closed.

“The public is advised to take note of the road closure, plan their journeys as best as possible and use alternative routes to avoid getting caught in congestion,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised the public going to the nomination location not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas such as residential areas, as it can obstruct traffic and cause congestion.

The Election Commission has set July 6 as the polling day for the Sungai Bakap state by-election, June 22 as the nomination day and July 2 for early voting. ― Bernama

