KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Malaysia and China expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and emphasised the need to protect civilians according to international law.

Marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid delivery, and safeguarding of relief and medical personnel.

In a joint statement, the two sides reaffirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine.

“Malaysia and China urged the United Nations (UN) Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s application for full membership, in line with Resolution A/RES/ES-10/23 adopted by the UN General Assembly on May 10, 2024.

“Both countries expressed full support for the resumption of the political settlement process based on the two-state solution, and for promoting a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date,” the statement said. — Bernama

