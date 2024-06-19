SHAH ALAM, 19 June — All civil servants in Selangor must always be friendly and prepared to listen to the problems faced by the people in the state, said the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Tengku Amir said that as the government’s crucial assets, government officers and personnel must ensure every policy that is enacted is implemented efficiently to ensure the well-being and prosperity of the people can be achieved.

“No matter how good a policy is that has been enacted, it means nothing or brings no benefit to the people if it is not implemented efficiently and effectively.

“I hope all policies to be implemented will not burden the people and they should, instead, benefit the public,” Tengku Amir said when he officiated the launch of the Petaling Land and District Office Complex near here in conjunction with the start of the three-day ‘Gagasan Rumpun Selangor Daerah Petaling’ programme today.

Advertisement

Tengku Amir said the people placed high hopes on government officers, as policy implementers, to understand their problems and try to solve them regardless of race, religion and political leanings.

Tengku Amir also called on District Officers, officers and staff of the District Office together with the Orang Besar Daerah, who represents the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah in every district, to ensure the state’s development, besides helping to overcome the problems faced by the people. — Bernama

Advertisement