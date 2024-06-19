JOHOR BARU, June 19 — A five-year-old pre-school student died after she was hit by a school van at Jalan Suria, Bandar Seri Alam here today.

Seri Alam police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said that in the 11.35am incident, the 50-year-old female school van driver had dropped off the girl and her six-year-old brother in front of their house.

“The van driver continued driving after seeing the victim’s brother walking behind the van, assuming the girl was following him.

“Suddenly, as the van moved forward, it hit the girl walking in front of the vehicle. The driver immediately got out to check on the victim and informed her mother,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the mother rushed her daughter, who was severely injured, to the Masai Health Clinic where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Mohd Sohaimi said they have detained the van driver to assist in the investigation, which is being conducted under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama

