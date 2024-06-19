PUTRAJAYA, June 19 ― The government has agreed to carry out a cloud-seeding operation (OPA) in Kelantan from June 21 to 23 to address the depletion of the Kelantan River and to mitigate the impact of the hot weather phenomenon and the Southwest Monsoon, which is expected to persist.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also chairman of the Central Disaster Management Committee (JPBP), said this follows a request by the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (Kada), coordinated through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

He also approved the use of RM5 million from the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund (KWABBN) to ensure the success of the operation.

“The three-day operation is hoped to increase the water level of the Kelantan River to irrigate the affected agricultural areas.

“OPA is an initial measure taken by the federal government to address the depletion of the Kelantan River and to mitigate the impact of the hot weather phenomenon and the Southwest Monsoon, which is expected to continue until the end of September this year,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid said the low rainfall recorded from February to April this year has contributed to the depletion of the Kelantan River's water level and disrupted the operation of pumps across the Kada area.

According to him, for the Kemubu pump house to operate fully, the Kelantan River needs to reach a water level of 4.90 metres, but Kada recorded only 2.19 metres in the second week of April.

“This effort is hoped to promptly provide sufficient water resources in the catchment areas during the hot and dry weather, particularly in Kelantan.

“I also hope that this integrated effort can help increase the water capacity in the catchment areas and subsequently ensure that the water supply can be delivered to users without any disruption,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid also urged Nadma and KPKM to report the details of the results of the cloud-seeding operation on June 23. ― Bernama