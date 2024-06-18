SIBU, June 18 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) needs to strengthen the enforcement in preventing the smuggling of subsidised diesel in Sarawak.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng made this call in view that consumers in peninsular Malaysia could no longer enjoy subsidised diesel, following the implementation of the subsidy rationalisation.

“I am very concerned about the issue of diesel smuggling, which may become serious in Sarawak and Sabah because we still have subsidised diesel.

“The removal of subsidy for diesel in the peninsula may lead to smuggling activities.

Advertisement

“Thus, I urge KPDN, in Sarawak particularly, to closely monitor the supply of subsidised diesel,” he told reporters when met after distributing ‘korban’ (sacrificial) meat to needy families at Masjid Al-Muhajirin in Kampung Usahjaya Baru, Jalan Sentosa here yesterday, in connection with Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

Commenting further, Joseph said based on past trends, vehicles running on diesel would form a long queue at service stations here towards the year-end, a period when there would usually be a shortage in the supply of subsidised diesel.

“I pay a lot of attention to this. It’s a bit worrying because the federal government may not be providing additional (quota), which could lead to the hike in transportation cost and others.

Advertisement

“I hope the KPDN could provide us with the information on subsidised diesel so that we could help in the close monthly monitoring.”

Meanwhile, seven heads of cattle were sacrificed at Masjid Al-Muhajirin yesterday, including one contributed by Joseph.

According to the mosque committee chairman Ramli Hussin, the ‘korban’ meat was distributed to the needy families in the village.

Among those present yesterday were Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek branch chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon and Kampung Usahajaya Baru headman Mohd Ali Serani. — The Borneo Post