KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Traffic is flowing smoothly at several main highways in the country as of 4pm today.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said that there were slightly more vehicles compared to normal days on the North-South Expressway (NSE) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway and that traffic was still manageable.

“Motorists are asked to remain alert when on the road as there is a rise in the number of accidents as of today, including at Kilometre (KM) 251.6 southbound from Senawang to Pedas Linggi with the right lane being blocked, causing slow traffic for three km.

Advertisement

“Also, there is an accident at the northbound Sungai Buloh junction from Restoran Jejantas Sungai Buloh to the Sungai Buloh junction and at KM309.8 northbound from Tapah to Gopeng, but traffic in both locations is under control,” they said when contacted by Bernama.

A post was uploaded on the PLUS Traffic official account stating that there was an accident reported at KM 334.3 southbound from Tapah to Bidor that is causing slow traffic for three km and traffic congestion after the Sungai Besi toll plaza heading to the city centre. — Bernama

Advertisement