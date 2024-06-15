BANDAR BAHARU, June 15 — The family of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin has been advised to lodge a police report if they feel threatened following the dissemination of what is said to be an investigation report on the murder of the autistic child.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it is the police’s responsibility to ensure the safety of the public and the smooth investigation of the high-profile case.

“This incident is nearly six months old, and although recent developments may be surprising to some, the fact is that police have professionally gathered information with great care,” he said.

He said police cannot act based on perceptions or vague information and the investigation paper needs to establish several key elements.

“The first is the body. The second is the motive. The third is the weapon. Therefore, the police investigation is guided by these procedures,” he said at a press conference after officiating at the Kulim Bandar Baharu parliamentary level Jiwa Komuniti Madani Programme here today.

He was asked to comment on statements by lawyers representing the parents of the child, who reportedly did not rule out the possibility of requesting additional police protection for their clients, who are now released on bail.

Saifuddin Nasution advised the public to refrain from making any comments on social media that could disrupt the investigation.

Screenshots allegedly of the investigation report involving the murder case of the child have gone viral on social media.

Police have said they would investigate the parties responsible for spreading the purported investigation report and request the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to remove the screenshots.

Zayn Rayyan was found dead in a stream near his apartment in Damansara Damai, Selangor, in December last year.

On June 13, his parents, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, both 29, claimed trial in the Sessions Court to a charge of neglecting him in a manner likely to cause him physical injury. — Bernama