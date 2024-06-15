KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The family of murdered autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin have lodged a police report after purported details from the murder investigation was disseminated on a social media chat group.

This was confirmed by Fahmi Abd Moin, the lawyer representing Zaim Ikhwan Zahari who is Zayn Rayyan’s father.

He told New Straits Times (NST) that Zaim’s brother, Zhorif Ikmal Zahari, filed a police report at the Kampung Baru Subang police station at 6.40pm yesterday.

“The report is to request the police to investigate. Firstly, to identify the validity of the information, and secondly to request the police to investigate who spread the said posting.

“Thirdly, to identify the (group) owner and lastly, to ask the police to investigate for violating the gag order issued by the court,” Fahmi was quoted by the English language daily late last night.

The police report follows a leak of purported police investigation details by whistleblower site “Edisi Siasat” on Telegram, less than 24 hours after Zayn Rayyan’s parents pleaded not guilty to negligence charges that could have caused physical injury to their child.

The Telegram group had uploaded what it claims were statements taken by investigators from both parents.

Meanwhile, Sungai Buloh police chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor confirmed to NST that a police report was filed by a member of Zayn Rayyan’s family.

Yesterday, Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said police would collaborate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the leak of purported investigation details linked to Zayn Rayyan’s murder on social media platforms.

He said police would ask MCMC to block such posts and messages as they could disrupt the proceedings of the current and any future trials.

It was reported earlier yesterday that lawyer Mahmud Jumaat, representing Zayn Rayyan’s mother Ismanira Abdul Manaf, said he would consider requesting additional protection for her due to concerns for her physical safety and mental well-being, following the leaked investigation details.

“She is being shamed in such a manner, when we don’t even know the authenticity of the (leaked) investigation papers,” he was reported saying, adding that any speculation made after his client has been charged could be seen as contempt of court or sub judice.

Zaim and Ismanira, both 29, are accused of neglecting their six-year-old son Zayn Rayyan, potentially causing him physical injury.

The charges were brought under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 34 of the same law, and carry a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to 20 years’ imprisonment, or both, if a guilty verdict is handed down.

The couple were initially detained in Puncak Alam, Selangor on May 31 and remanded for 13 days from June 1 to assist a murder investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on December 5 last year. His body was found a day later, some 200m near the family home at Idaman Apartments in Damansara Damai.