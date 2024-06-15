BAGAN SERAI, June 15 — School bus operators and companies that have not received subsidies following the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies can still appeal, and if eligible, their applications will be considered.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government would ensure that all eligible target groups receive the assistance.

“If they need it and it’s genuinely for operating school buses, we will provide it. Yes, can. There is time to appeal and we will grant it.

“But if it’s deliberately taken advantage of, such as large companies or profitable tour companies, it doesn’t make sense for them to receive subsidies. Subsidies are meant for the needy,” he said when launching the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

In addition, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, reiterated his warning to school bus operators who receive subsidies but hike fares that their licences would be revoked.

Anwar also said the government is aware of the public’s concerns about rising prices of essential goods and services following the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies.

“Some are asking if prices of goods will rise? I said we are monitoring. Some people whose children take school buses are asking if fares will increase? I said we are monitoring; we want everyone eligible to get this subsidy,” he said. — Bernama