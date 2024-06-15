BAGAN SERAI, June 15 — The government has in principle agreed to approve an allocation for the implementation of a raw water distribution project from Sungai Perak to the Bukit Merah Dam to provide treated water supply to northern Perak and Penang, estimated to cost RM4 billion.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said part of the project will support the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) in Kerian.

“If the water supply in Perak is managed well, it will not only suffice but exceed expectations. Through water management projects and several local programmes, it will meet the needs of KIGIP, irrigation needs in Kerian, and extend to Seberang Perai.

“It requires RM4 billion in funding, and the government in prinicple agrees, although not this year, but we will prioritise it,” he said when launching the KIGIP Master Plan here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz. — Bernama

