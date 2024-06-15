NIBONG TEBAL, June 15 — The Penang state government has managed to assist 23 families in Ladang Sungai Kechil here who faced land issues over their settlement for the past decade.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government has spent RM5.13 million to acquire 2.48 hectares (6.1462 acres) of land under Section 4 and 8 of the Land Acquisition Act 1960 and plans to develop an organised and complete housing project for the families.

“I hope that Ladang Sungai Kechil can be developed into a more comfortable and organised housing area to fulfil the state government’s desire to provide homes for citizens, especially the families who have settled here,” he told reporters after a meeting with the representatives of the 23 families here today.

He said the state government would prepare infrastructure and facilities that would fulfil the requirements of Planning Permission set by the Seberang Perai City Council.

The 23 families were descendants of estate workers in Ladang Sungai Kechil who received eviction notices in 2016 and were given a month to vacate their premises by the landowner, who then obtained a bailiff’s notice dated Sept 29, 2020 from the Butterworth Sessions Court to enforce the eviction of the families and three Hindu temples at the disputed property.

Chow shared that the state government had offered RM4.5 million to acquire the land, but the landowner was dissatisfied and filed a court case, which ruled on July 28, instructing the state government to pay part of the demanded amount, RM625,651.07, bringing the total to RM5.13 million, which was settled on April 5. — Bernama