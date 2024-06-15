KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — All broadcasters in the country have been urged to consult with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) to vet the preachers invited for religious programmes on their platforms.

Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, stressed the need for better coordination and guidelines in matters involving religion to avoid any confusion.

“We will work closely with Jakim and Yadim, as their support is vital in assessing guest preachers. While we respect diverse perspectives, it is crucial to align with Jakim and Yadim on religious issues.

“I encourage broadcasters to initiate discussions with Jakim and Yadim for effective coordination,” he told reporters after launching Mydin Mart Pantai Dalam and distributing Aidiladha contributions to Lembah Pantai residents today.

His remarks followed queries about the necessary guidelines for overseeing freelance preachers invited as guests on religious programmes.

When asked about the decision to suspend freelance preacher Ustaz Don Daniyal Don Biyajid from a religious programme produced by Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), Fahmi said the ministry has deferred to Jakim for review.

“Jakim has issued warnings previously, and we trust their guidance, which has been followed. Given recent developments, it’s appropriate to give him a brief break before considering his return,” Fahmi said.

Ustaz Don Daniyal was initially suspended for a week from RTM’s Salam Baitullah programme for his statement about Prophet Muhammad’s first love, which lacked credible evidence.

Upon his return last Thursday, he caused confusion by asserting that looking at a teacher’s face is more beneficial than donating 1,000 horses in the path of Allah, a claim unsupported by authoritative texts.

As a result, Malaysian Broadcasting Department director-general, Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman opted to indefinitely suspend the freelance preacher from the programme. — Bernama