KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Members of the public are prohibited from trespassing into the Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Highway Project area (Package 2B: Ketereh to Kok Lanas) on the Central Spine Road, warns the Public Works Department (JKR).

The department in a statement today said the area is categorised as a construction site and the people are prohibited from entering the area.

“The existing contract of this project has been terminated and is in the process of re-tendering. Control measures after the termination of the contract are in place including the installation of warning signs and concrete barriers to prevent access to and from the construction site,” according to the statement.

The statement was issued in response to a newspaper article titled ‘Uncompleted Highway Turns Illegal Circuit’ published on June 11 which reported that the area has become the focus of several ‘mat rempit’ as a motorcycle racing circuit for the past two months.

The article also reported that over the years the highway has become the focus of ‘mat rempit’, and several accidents has occurred with the latest in the evening of June 10 when a 17-year-old boy died after being involved in a three-motorcycle accident on Jalan Jerus-Kok Lanas in Banggol Saman, Pasir Puteh, which was the first fatality in the area.

According to JKR, it will always ensure that warning signs and concrete barriers are in good condition at the site.

“A police report has also been made to request the cooperation of the authorities to patrol the location regularly. All parties are advised to comply with the warning signs and instructions of the authorities,” said the statement. — Bernama

