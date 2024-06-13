ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 13 — Johor police believe they have crippled a drug syndicate after intercepting a man with 63.5 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja in a car here last Saturday.

Advertisement

Iskandar Puteri police chief M. Kumarasan said at around 2.30pm, a 28-year-old man was apprehended by the motorcycle patrol unit (URB) while driving a Honda City suspiciously near Horizon Hills.

During a search of the vehicle, the patrol team discovered 63.4 kg of ganja, valued at RM210,150, concealed in the car’s trunk.

“This amount of drugs could have supplied approximately 64,000 users,” he told reporters here today.

Advertisement

Investigations revealed that the syndicate operates by sourcing drugs from outside Johor for distribution within the state, he said.

He said background checks on the suspect, who tested positive for ganja, revealed no prior criminal record, adding that police also seized the suspect’s vehicle, valued at RM9,500.

Kumarasan said the suspect remains in custody pending further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with police intensifying efforts to locate another suspect, identified as L. Kesavah Raj, aged 30, residing in Taman Bukit Indah, Johor Baru. — Bernama

Advertisement