KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Police have recorded eight statements in their investigation into the food poisoning case that resulted in two deaths last Monday.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the statements from families of the victims and the food supplier were recorded on Monday and yesterday.

He said the police were also identifying other individuals who experienced food poisoning after consuming food at a programme organised at a religious school in the district.

“The police will also call up the organisers of the programme, the school principal, and other individuals involved in the preparation of the food soon,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the police confirmed receiving two reports of deaths involving a 17-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl, suspected to be due to food poisoning from the school.

Selangor Health Department director Dr Ummi Kalthom Shamsudin said a total of 82 individuals who attended the programme experienced symptoms of food poisoning. — Bernama

