KUCHING, June 12 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today paid his last respects to former Lingga state assemblyman Donald Lawan, who died at a private hospital here yesterday.

Donald, 81, the father of state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, died at 6.38pm due to heart failure.

Abang Johari, when met after paying his last respects, said Donald was a businessman who elevated the status of Bumiputeras in the business sector.

Abang Johari, who had known Donald since he was the Sarawak minister of industry and infrastructure some time ago, said Donald was not only a good politician but also a very successful businessman.

“He was a brave person who took risks in whatever field he ventured into. He recently met me and voiced his opinion about renewable energy.

“He was very creative in business, we have lost a Dayak and Bumiputera businessman who had a good approach in the world of business,” he added.

Donald won the Lingga state seat in 1987 before switching to the Bukit Begunan state seat, which he won in the 1991 state polls before retaining the seat five years later.

As a businessman, he was involved in vehicle sales, the hospitality industry and property development.

“His remains will be buried at the Nirvana Memorial Park at 11.30am on Saturday (June 15) after the funeral service at the St Faith’s Anglican Church here. — Bernama