ALOR GAJAH, June 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today contributed RM40,000 to the families of the four victims who died in a bus accident on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat, Rompin, Pahang in the early hours of Sunday.

A contribution of RM10,000 to each family was presented by his Senior Political Secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who came to visit the families of the victims involved.

Shamsul Iskandar said that the contribution was a sign of the prime minister and the government’s concern for the families who were undergoing a very difficult test, besides expressing sympathies to the families who had lost their loved ones.

“Datuk Seri Anwar also expressed his gratitude to all the rescue teams and volunteers who had worked tirelessly in helping the accident victims.

Advertisement

“The government is also committed to continuing its efforts to ensure the safety of the people and to take preventive measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring in the future,” he told reporters at Ramuan China Besar here today.

Earlier, Shamsul Iskandar took time to inquire and convey condolences from the prime minister to the family of the late Hasnatul Adilah Hassan, 48, one of the crash fatalities, who was also the assistant principal of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram.

He also visited the families of the other three fatalities namely SK Jeram teacher Dahlia Ahmad, 52, in Kampung Sungai Tuang, SK Jeram Operations Assistant Hamzah Ahmad, 60, in Kampung Londang and Hadi Asyraf Mad Idris, 29, in Padang Temu.

Advertisement

In the tragedy, the bus carrying 39 passengers including two drivers overturned on a slope after losing control and hit a trailer carrying a load of steel coils.

The bus was reported to be carrying a group of teachers from the school together with their children to Terengganu to attend a benchmarking programme. — Bernama