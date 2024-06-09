ROMPIN, June 9 — One more person in an accident involving a bus and a trailer lorry on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near Bahau junction early this morning, has died of his injuries, raising the death toll to three, according to police.

Rompin district police chief DSP Nor Azman Yusof said the third victim was identified as Hamzah Ahmad, 60, a school employee, who was receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA), Kuantan.

“Earlier, the two victims were reportedly killed — second driver of the bus, identified as Hadi Asyraf Mad Idris, 29, and a teacher, Hasnatul Adilah Hassan, 48 — while the trailer driver escaped uninjured,” he said when contacted here.

In the 1am incident, a bus ferrying 39 passengers including two drivers, went out of control, hit the lorry laden with iron coils and overturned.

Nor Azman reportedly said that the bus was ferrying teachers from Sekolah Kebangsaan Jeram Masjid Tanah, Melaka, along with their children, to Terengganu to attend a benchmarking programme.

The other 36 injured victims are being treated at Muadzam Shah Hospital, Rompin Hospital and HTAA.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama found that family members of Mohd Adi and Hasnatul Adilah were also at the scene of the incident before they went to Muadzam Shah Hospital’s Forensic Unit for the process of managing the victims’ remains. — Bernama

