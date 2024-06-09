ROMPIN, June 9 — Exactly two months after the passing of his father, Zaki Mad Idris, 39, now faces another heartbreak with the loss of his youngest brother, Hadi Asyraf, 29, who was killed in an accident along Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near the Bahau three-way junction early this morning.

Zaki, the seventh of twelve siblings, received news of the incident involving his unmarried brother at around 5.30am from the bus owner. He immediately rushed to the scene with his wife.

He said that the last time he saw Hadi Asyraf, the youngest of twelve siblings, was during their late father’s ‘tahlil’ ceremony last month.

“Exactly two months after our father’s passing, my brother has followed. The dates of their deaths are the same, both on the 9th — our father on April 9, and my brother on June 9,” he said when met at the Muadzam Shah hospital, adding that his brother’s body would be buried in Kampung Padang Temu, Melaka.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Farouq Saifullizan, who was injured in the accident and is the son of Hasnatul Adilah Hassan, 48, who also perished in the crash, said he was sleeping at the time of the incident and was awakened by the sound of screeching brakes.

“I was suddenly thrown forward and before I knew it, I was ejected from the bus and saw the bus on the roadside slope,” said the youngest of five siblings, who sustained facial injuries.

The remains of Hasnatul Adilah will be laid to rest in Kampung Ramuan China Besar, Melaka, while another victim, Hamzah Ahmad, 60, will be buried at the Muslim cemetery in Kampung Londang, Melaka.

Pahang Health Director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman said as of 3 pm today, 25 victims had been discharged from the hospital. Three others are in the red zone at Tengku Ampuan Afzan hospital in Kuantan.

Seven patients are receiving treatment in the yellow zones of several other hospitals and one victim is under observation in the green zone at Muadzam Shah hospital.

The accident involved a bus carrying 39 passengers, including two drivers, which overturned on a roadside slope after losing control and colliding with a lorry transporting steel coils.

The bus was reportedly transporting teachers from Sekolah Kebangsaan Jeram, Masjid Tanah, Melaka, along with their children, to Terengganu for a benchmarking programme. — Bernama