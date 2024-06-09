KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is committed to participating in the Special Task Force established by the police to address issues of stranded pilgrims and fraudulent Haj packages, says its group managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman.

He said TH would provide all necessary information for the investigation process conducted by the authorities in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

“The goal of the Special Task Force is to tackle these issues comprehensively and to help stop the crimes and fraud related to Haj arrangements in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Hamadah explained that issues related to stranded pilgrims, fraudulent Haj packages, and visa misuse could involve violations of different legal provisions, and fell under the jurisdiction of various authorities and agencies.

“This includes TH, the police, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), and the Saudi Arabian authorities,” he said.

On May 30, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the police had established the special task force, which would collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure further action was taken. — Bernama

