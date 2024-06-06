MECCA, June 6 ― Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has provided two more automated teller machines (ATMs) at the accommodation buildings for Malaysian pilgrims compared with only one previously, said Malaysian Haj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the facility was provided in collaboration with the management of Alinma Bank to facilitate the withdrawal of money for Malaysian pilgrims without having to walk far to find ATM machines in other areas.

“These ATMs are very important since 2022 when the Saudi Arabian government ended the service of cash withdrawal counters in accommodation buildings for the expenses of pilgrims in the Holy Land.

“Following that, we have collaborated with Bank Islam to provide a debit card for use in the Holy Land without incurring any service charge regardless of how many times it is used compared to the use of other debit cards.

“Alhamdulillah, this year, thanks to the cooperation with Alinma Bank and the hotel owners, TH has added two more ATMs, which are part of facilities for all pilgrims,” he said.

He said this to media personnel after officiating the Alinma Bank ATM at the Land Premium Hotel here today which was also attended by the owners of the Land Premium Hotel, Sheikh Esam Saifuddin and Sheikh Khalid Saifuddin.

Previously, the ATM facility was only available at the Abraj Al-Janadriyah Hotel, which is also the TH headquarters in Mecca, located in Zone A, for the convenience of more than 8,000 pilgrims in nearby hotels and this year it was expanded further at the Land Premium Hotel (Zone D) and Rehab Al-Janadriyah (Zone C).

For pilgrims staying in Zone B hotels, namely Zwar Al-Bait Hotel, Jawharat Al-Bait Hotel and Al-Fajer Al-Badya 2 Hotel, they can use the ATM located in Clock Tower and the surrounding area.

“With these ATMs, pilgrims no longer need to carry large amounts of money due to the fear of money being dropped or stolen, compounded by the increasing number of pilgrims these days.

“Safety is important and apart from that, pilgrims can also withdraw money according to current needs only... especially when going to Arafah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jalani Ahmad and his wife, Nordalilah Ismail from Negeri Sembilan, said the facility allows them to withdraw required amount of money only, thus reducing the risk of loss or being impulsive when shopping.

Aida Madius from Sabah, and her roommate Ruby Zainureen Zahedi, also commended TH’s move as they no longer required to walk quite a distance to find an ATM and can use it without incurring any service charge. ― Bernama