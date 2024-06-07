MECCA, June 7 — Two more Malaysian Haj pilgrims died in the Holy Land on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the death toll to four.

Malaysian Haj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said the third death involved a male pilgrim, Ghazali Ahmad, 71, from Alor Setar, Kedah, who succumbed to kidney failure and a blocked blood vessel in his abdomen.

“The fourth pilgrim who died was Normadiah Mat Ali, 53, from Jertih, Terengganu, due to organ failure following a lung infection,” he said during a weekly press conference at the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) headquarters here today.

He said both the deceased had received treatment for several days at the TH Medical Centre in Mecca before being transferred to a Saudi hospital, where they eventually passed away while undergoing treatment.

The funeral prayers for both pilgrims were held at Masjidil Haram before they were laid to rest at Syuhada Al-Haram Cemetery and Syaraiee Cemetery here.

Syed Saleh also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased pilgrims and prayed for their acts of worship to be rewarded.

He added that TH would manage and cover the costs for Badal Haj (substitute pilgrimage) for them through the Malaysian Haj Pilgrims Welfare Fund.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, 52 Malaysian Haj pilgrims are receiving treatment for various ailments, with 43 being treated at the TH Medical Centre in Mecca and nine at local hospitals.

“They were admitted due to respiratory issues such as lung infections and other conditions including heart problems, emotional disturbance requiring psychiatric attention and muscle and joint pain,” he said.

However, all the patients are reported to be in stable condition and are receiving proper medical care.

Syed Saleh also advised all pilgrims to take care of their health with eight days remaining before Wukuf Day to avoid health risks, including heat stroke.

“As we all know, since the beginning of the (Haj) operations in May, temperatures in Mecca and Madinah have been rising, reaching a maximum of 47°Celsius in Mecca.

“This indicates the start of the summer in Saudi Arabia, and it means the temperatures will continue to increase for the coming months, including in Masyair, where it is expected to reach up to 50°Celsius,” he said. — Bernama