KAJANG, June 8 — The inconsistencies in the statements provided by the parents of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin were among the reasons that led to the extension of the couple’s remand order.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said besides detailing the investigation, they would also use time to finalise all issues related to the case, including physical evidence and the location of the incident.

“There are inconsistent matters that need to be resolved. That is why we need another six days for further investigation and to resolve any discrepancies until we are satisfied with the results,” he told reporters after launching the Selangor Police ‘Taman Angkat Aman Wanita (Amanita)’ programme at Taman Rakan here today.

Advertisement

The Magistrate’s Court yesterday extended the remand order against Zayn Rayyan’s parents for six more days until June 12 to assist in the autistic boy’s murder investigation.

The boy’s parents were initially remanded for seven days, beginning June 1.

Last year on December 6, the body of six-year-old Zayn Rayyan was found lying in a stream close to his home in Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai in Petaling Jaya near here, after being reported missing the day before.

Advertisement

The child is believed to have been murdered based on autopsy results which found self-defence wounds on his neck and body. — Bernama