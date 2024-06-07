KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Long-time Umno member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is appealing to be reinstated the party supreme council following a six-year suspension in October 2022 for criticising its current leadership under Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The former Pasir Salak MP told news portal Malaysiakini that he is committed to the party and wants to play an active role again.

“I really hope my suspension is lifted so that I can become an active member again.

“I am loyal to the party, I love the party, and my whole family is with Umno. We want to be with Umno. But whether the leadership wants the same or not is up to them,” he was quoted as saying in an interview published today.

Tajuddin’s appeal follows recent remarks by Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias that the party is considering giving its rogue members who had been suspended or sacked a second chance to boost its ranks, claiming that many had repented.

The 76-year-old Tajuddin’s previous bid to overturn his suspension was rejected by the party leadership in early 2023.

Then Umno information chief Isham Jalil said Tajuddin’s disciplinary breach was too severe to ignore.

Isham found himself sacked from Umno last December.

But Tajuddin appears not to have given up, even as he acknowledged the awkwardness of participating in Umno’s campaign activities amid his suspension, which he said highlights the potential embarrassment for both himself and the party.

“I really like campaigning, the problem is that my membership is suspended and it is awkward to campaign.

“It’s embarrassing for Umno and I too. People will say that Umno has no one else to campaign.

“Perhaps Umno no longer likes me... that’s my fate,” he told Malaysiakini.