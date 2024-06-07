KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Malaysia and New Zealand held their inaugural Annual Foreign Ministers’ Meeting here Friday, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation and exploring new collaboration opportunities under the Strategic Partnership framework.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, in a Facebook post today, stated that the meeting, chaired by him, was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters, who is currently on a four-day working visit to Malaysia.

“In addition to discussing issues and bilateral cooperation, Malaysia and New Zealand have exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

“Attention was also given to efforts to strengthen trade, diplomatic relations, and security cooperation between the two countries,” said Mohamad.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement released following the meeting, both ministers expressed gratitude for the strong bilateral relationship and acknowledged the progress of the current cooperation under the Strategic Partnership established in 2023, which encompasses four pillars — Prosperity, People, Planet and Peace and Security.

They also reiterated their determination to enhance and broaden the ongoing collaboration in key areas of strategic importance and mutually beneficial.

On regional and international issues, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhance the Asean-New Zealand Strategic Partnership, including through Asean-led mechanisms and looked forward to commemorating the 50th anniversary of Asean-New Zealand dialogue relations during Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025.

“Both sides also exchanged views concerning geostrategic, security and geoeconomics in addressing the regional challenges, including the South China Sea, the situation in the Middle East, and the situations in Myanmar, and Ukraine.

“The Ministers reiterated their strong commitment to multilateralism and committed to continuing to work together to strengthen multilateral institutions, including their role in protecting and promoting human rights,” according to the statement.

Peters who arrived here on Thursday had also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

According to Malaysian Foreign Ministry, this visit has further solidified the existing cooperation between both countries under the framework of the Strategic Partnership, through robust economic partnerships and close people-to-people ties.

In 2023, New Zealand was Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, export destination and source of imports among countries in the Oceania region with a total trade amounting to RM11.56 billion. — Bernama