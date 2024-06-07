BATU PAHAT, June 7 — The Johor government has provided scholarships totalling RM5 million for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students who obtained outstanding results and intend to further their studies overseas.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said this was higher than last year’s RM3 million allocation.

He said the committee would identify the actual number of students who will be given scholarships, with several layers of filter to be carried out before they are given to the eligible SPM students.

“Those listed in the initial stage by obtaining 9As and above in the SPM will be required to sit for the A-Level examination before they are chosen to receive the scholarship to cover their respective study costs.

“Each study cost varies for every country. For example, in the United Kingdom, it might cost over RM1 million per person (for four or five years), other countries might be cheaper... our target this year is to sponsor about five students,” he told reporters after the Parit Ya’ani state assembly-level 2023 SPM Excellence Award ceremony here today.

Parit Ya’ani assemblyman Datuk Mohamad Najib Samuri was also present at the ceremony, held to recognise the achievement of 101 outstanding SPM students. — Bernama

