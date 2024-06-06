KUCHING, June 6 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today launched the country’s first electrolyser assembly facility, a groundbreaking initiative that underscores the state government’s commitment to advancing the state’s clean new energy economy.

Sarawak Electrolyser Assembly-Distribution Facility (SEA-DF) is jointly operated by SEDC Energy (SEDCE) and Lestari H2GaaS, a new subsidiary of Petronas.

The facility will deliver advanced electrolysers capable of utilising less than 40 kilowatt-hour (kWhr) to produce one kilogramme of hydrogen.

Speaking at the launch, the premier said he is willing to provide seed capital for research and development (R&D) for SEA-DF to do more research and further reduce the consumption of power to produce one kilogramme of hydrogen.

“It is a question of membrane and I am not a scientist but I let the scientists do research concurrently with the production of electrolysers,” he said.

He said SEA-DF is another good example of a smart collaboration that Sarawak needs in its clean energy agenda.

“As you know, I have been talking a lot about hydrogen, not only to domestic interests but also international interests,” he said.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Aziz Hussain said for a start, the facility with a capacity of 50MW per year is first tasked to meet the demand in Sarawak.

“We have received orders not only from Sarawak but also from outside the country,” he said SEA-DF will be shipping 3MW of electrolyers before the end of this year to another country.

He said there are proposals for SEDC Energy to look into building a 500MW of electrolyser facility in the future.

He said the present facility will further enhance its capacity to produce and distribute hydrogen, a key component in the global shift towards clean new energy sources.

“After all, as all of you may know, hydrogen is poised to play a critical role in the transition to a low-carbon economy, and Sarawak is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this movement,” he said.