KUCHING, June 6 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said the state government will consider naming new development areas and places after the names of the state’s heroes as a recognition for their contribution and sacrifices in defending the state and country.

He said the state government has already named a place after the most decorated hero the late Datuk Sgt (Rtd) Kanang anak Langkau, the recipient of both the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP) and Pangima Gagah Berani (PGB) from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 6, 1972.

“We will take into account naming new development areas or places after the names of our heroes,” he told reporters after paying his last respects to the late Corporal (Rtd) Etin anak Jam, the last surviving SP recipient from Sarawak, at the Kuching Civic Centre.

Abang Johari said Etin had contributed a lot to the nation’s security, especially during the era of the Communist insurgency in Sarawak.

He said Etin deserved to receive the SP gallantry award for his act of bravery in defending the country’s sovereignty,

Hundreds turned up at the Kuching Centre to pay their last respects to the late Etin, who died last Tuesday after a long battle against lung cancer.

Among those paying the last respects were Governor Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Speaker Tan Sri Asfia Awang Nasar, state cabinet ministers, state dignitaries and current and retired police officers.

The public can pay their last respects to Etin, 83, at the Civic Centre in Kuching from 12 noon to midnight tonight.

The funeral service will be held at the St Thomas’ Cathedral before burial at the Heroes Mausoleum at Jalan Budaya here tomorrow.

The casket with Etin’s remains arrived from Miri late this morning on board the Royal Malaysian Air Force Hercules aircraft and was then taken to the Kuching Civic Centre for members of the public to pay their respects.

Etin was with four personnel from the 18th Battalion Police Field Force (now known as the General Operations Force), escorting a lorry from the state Public Works Department loaded with explosives when they were ambushed by an unknown number of communist terrorists.

The ambush took place at Batu 30, Jalan Oya-Mukah on April 29, 1972.

Despite being outnumbered they stood their ground, Etin managed to kill one of the terrorists.

Team leader Sub-Inspector Ngalinuh Bala, however, was injured.

For their act of bravery, Etin and Ngalinuh both received the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP) from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 6, 1972.

Sub-Inspector (Rtd) Ngalinuh passed away four years ago.

Etin, born on December 31, 1940, joined the PFF as a constable on February 27, 1963, and retired as a corporal in December 1995.

He was admitted to the Miri Hospital on May 28 for treatment and died about 6.49am on June 4.

He is survived by three daughters and nine grandchildren.