PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the Malaysian government supported United States (US) President Joe Biden’s proposal to end Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

However, Anwar said the US must also act firmly on Israel’s aggression towards the Palestinians.

“Referring to the proposal of the United States, especially President Biden with Qatar and Egypt to put some principles to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Israel-Palestine, and in particular to stop the violence in Gaza.

“We also discussed in the Cabinet meeting providing support to Egypt, Qatar, and the US. I believe it is more lenient based on what I discussed with the leadership of Hamas.

“While we strongly support this proposal, we demand that America act more aggressively against Israel because the current problem is the arrogance of Israel which causes a lot of misery there,” he told reporters after attending the launch of Malaysia Madani National Training Module, here.

International media reported that Biden on May 31 presented a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to the Palestinian group, Hamas, which he said would end hostilities in the besieged Gaza Strip and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave.

Hamas reportedly said it would “respond positively to any proposal that includes a permanent cease-fire, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction efforts, the return of the displaced, and the completion of a comprehensive hostage exchange deal”.

