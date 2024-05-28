IPOH, May 28 — A managing director of a real estate company was remanded for four days starting today, to assist in the investigation into the case involving the subdivision of Malay reserve land in Manjung, near here.

Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus issued a remand order against the male suspect in his 40s after allowing the application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

A source said the suspect was arrested at 7 last night, after appearing to record a statement at the Perak MACC office.

According to him, the initial investigation found that the suspect was believed to have paid a bribe to a civil servant working in the land office in a state in the northern region to change the status of the Malay reserve land, resulting in the land covering an area of approximately 649.2 hectares, to be illegally transferred to non-Malay companies and individuals.

Meanwhile, MACC senior director (Investigations), Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the case was investigated under Section 16 (b) (B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama