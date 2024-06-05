JOHOR BARU, June 5 — A 33-year-old engineer, who had been missing for the past 10 days, was found dead in his car at Taman Sentosa here today.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said Muhammad Hamizan Ramli’s body was found in a Proton Saga FLX that was parked in front of a business premises at 11am.

“The deceased’s decomposed remained in the driver’s seat. He is believed to have been dead for several days.

“Initial investigations did not find any criminal elements to the death and police are also ruling out a car accident as the cause of death,” he said in a statement today.

Raub said Muhammad Hamizan’s cause of death was still under investigation and the victim’s body was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here for an autopsy.

He said that the victim’s family had filed a police report regarding his disappearance on May 19 in Kota Tinggi.

On May 29, the deceased’s 34-year-old brother Muhammad Haziq Ramli appealed for public assistance on any information following the disappearance of his younger brother.

Muhammad Haziq said his younger brother, a site engineer at the Pengerang Civil Servant Transit Housing Project, was last seen by a colleague on the evening of May 18.

He said the deceased failed to be contacted and it was understood that his brother had not gone to work since May 19.